Sengun provided 28 points (11-26 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals across 36 minutes during Thursday's 133-128 overtime loss to New Orleans.

This was Sengun's fifth straight double-double and his 14th of the year. He's been a top-30 stud in his age-23 season, posting averages of 23.6 points, 9.5 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 0.9 triples, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.