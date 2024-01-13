Sengun had 29 points (12-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 112-110 victory over Detroit.

The third-year center led the Rockets in scoring on the night as he dropped more than 20 points for the fourth straight game and the 11th time in the last 12 -- and he missed making it 12 straight by just one point. Sengun's averaging 26.1 points, 9.0 boards, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals over his surge while shooting 56.7 percent from the floor, and while the 16th overall pick in the 2021 Draft was already having a breakout season, he appears to be finding another gear at the offensive end of the court.