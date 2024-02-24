Sengun chipped in 17 points (6-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 114-110 victory over the Suns.

Sengun recorded his 23rd double-double of the season, and he dominated down low while taking advantage of Jusuf Nurkic's absence due to an ankle problem. The versatile big man has been one of the top fantasy contributors not only for the Rockets but in the Western Conference as a whole due to his impressive two-way play and his ability to rack up double-doubles with ease while also chipping in on peripheral categories. Over his last 10 games, Sengun has averaged 18.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks across 32.2 minutes per game.