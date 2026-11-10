Sengun delivered 20 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, a steal and a block across 35 minutes in Monday's 110-100 win over the Nuggets.

Sengun delivered another outstanding all-around performance, finishing two assists shy of a triple-double while matching Nikola Jokic blow for blow. His 11 rebounds included five offensive boards, highlighting his impact around the basket, and he fell just one shy of matching his season-high output in that category. Sengun's combination of scoring, rebounding and playmaking continues to provide an excellent fantasy foundation across all formats as one of the best centers in fantasy this season.