Sengun racked up 27 points (11-17 FG, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block over 30 minutes during Sunday's 101-99 win over Detroit.

Sengun recorded his seventh double-double of the campaign as the Rockets improved to 6-4 on the season. He's had a strong showing in November so far, producing averages of 18.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 blocks on 55.1 percent shooting over his last five games. He's been cold from deep, however, missing all six of his three-point attempts in that span.