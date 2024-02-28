Sengun amassed 23 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-12 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 112-95 loss to the Thunder.

Lines like this have become the norm for Sengun this season. He's been a sixth-round fantasy value in nine-category leagues so far, posting averages of 21.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.