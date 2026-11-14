Sengun finished with 43 points (17-24 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in Friday's 125-118 win over the Jazz.

Sengun was virtually unstoppable offensively, shooting 70.8 percent from the field while leading all scorers with 43 points. The versatile big man also paced Houston with 12 rebounds and contributed five assists, delivering an outstanding all-around fantasy performance. Sengun's offensive dominance was particularly important on a night when Kevin Durant shot just 5-for-14 from the field, and his ability to produce elite numbers across multiple categories continues to make him a cornerstone fantasy option.