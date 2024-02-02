Sengun (illness) was present during Houston's morning shootaround, but he remains questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

While Sengun was present, it's unclear how active he was during the shootaround. The third-year big man has yet to miss a game this season and has posted a double-double in eight of his last 10 appearances. During that stretch, he's averaged 21.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks in 33.9 minutes per game.