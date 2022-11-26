Jonathan Feigen of the Houston ChronicleSengun (groin) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's matchup with the Thunder, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Sengun missed Friday's victory over the Hawks due to a strained right groin. His potential quick return indicates the issue is not too serious. Final confirmation of his status should come closer to tip-off.
