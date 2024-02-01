Sengun (illness) is questionable for Friday's tilt with Toronto.

Sengun has yet to miss a game this season, so don't be surprised if he guts it out Friday evening. We'll have a better idea on his playing status based on his activity level at shootaround, but if he is forced to the sidelines for the first time this season, his minutes would likely be divvied up amongst Jeff Green, Cam Whitmore and Jae'Sean Tate with Jabari Smith spending more time at the five-spot.