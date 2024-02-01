Sengun (illness) is questionable for Friday's tilt with Toronto.
Sengun has yet to miss a game this season, so don't be surprised if he guts it out Friday evening. We'll have a better idea on his playing status based on his activity level at shootaround, but if he is forced to the sidelines for the first time this season, his minutes would likely be divvied up amongst Jeff Green, Cam Whitmore and Jae'Sean Tate with Jabari Smith spending more time at the five-spot.
More News
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Dices up Lakers•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Near triple-double vs. Blazers•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: First triple-double of season•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Erupts for 37 points on 26 shots•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Registers double-double in loss•
-
Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Flirts with double-double in loss•