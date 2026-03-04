Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Questionable for Thursday
Sengun is questionable to play Thursday versus the Warriors due to an illness.
Sengun isn't feeling 100 percent, but we'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at Thursday's shootaround. If the star big man is forced to the sidelines, Clint Capela would have a chance to start, while Jeff Green could see meaningful playing time in the Houston rotation.
