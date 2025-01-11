Sengun and the Rockets won't play in Saturday's game versus the Hawks, as the game has been postponed due to severe weather and hazardous icy conditions in the Atlanta area.
The NBA has yet to announce when Saturday's contest will be rescheduled. However, the Rockets' next outing is against Memphis on Monday, so the team should be back in action shortly.
