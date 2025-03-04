Sengun (back) won't play Monday against the Thunder.
Sengun was added to the injury report with a back injury, and the issue is serious enough to sideline him for Monday's clash. Jock Landale will draw the start at center in Sengun's place and should be in line for a healthy workload.
