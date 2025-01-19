Sengun registered 23 points (10-19 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 31 minutes during Saturday's 125-103 win over the Trail Blazers.

Although Sengun endured a brief slump a couple of weeks ago, he's hit the double-double milestone in four of his last six games, and came tantalizingly close to the mark in the other two contests. Sengun faced little opposition against the Trail Blazers, who were without Deandre Ayton's (back) services.