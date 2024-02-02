Sengun (illness) will play Friday against the Raptors, Lachard Binkley of TheDreamShake.com reports.

Sengun will suit up despite battling an illness, keeping his perfect attendance streak alive. The third-year center is in the midst of a breakout campaign and has posted a double-double in eight of his last 10 appearances. During that stretch, he's averaged 21.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks in 33.9 minutes per game.