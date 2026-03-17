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Thompson finished Monday's 100-92 loss to the Lakers with 19 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and one block across 41 minutes.

Although Thompson finished with a quality line, Alperen Sengun's (back) absence had a significant impact on Houston's effectiveness on both sides of the ball. Thompson has played solid ball over the past five games, averaging 20.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

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