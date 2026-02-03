Rockets' Amen Thompson: Plays well in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson closed with 16 points (6-15 FG, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals across 39 minutes during Monday's 118-114 win over the Pacers.
Thompson secured his 10th double-double of the campaign as the Rockets improved to 31-17 on the season. The forward has produced third-round value in nine-category formats over his last eight games with 15.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks.
