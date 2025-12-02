Thompson provided 23 points (8-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 37 minutes during Monday's 133-125 loss to the Jazz.

Thompson bounced back from a dud Sunday against the Jazz in which he was held to five points on 2-for-8 from the field. He was far more aggressive on the offensive end Monday, and while he was unable to connect from deep, he still reached the 20-point threshold. Thompson has also been productive on the boards of late, averaging 9.0 rebounds over his last seven appearances.