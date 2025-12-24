Thompson provided 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 128-108 loss to the Clippers.

Thompson eventually took a seat in the fourth quarter once the game was out of hand, but the lopsided margin denied him one last rebound to hit a double-double. Thompson managed an accurate night of shooting despite an overall lack of backcourt success against the Clippers, especially on defense, where they had no luck defending James Harden.