Rockets' Amen Thompson: Sniffs double-double in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson provided 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 128-108 loss to the Clippers.
Thompson eventually took a seat in the fourth quarter once the game was out of hand, but the lopsided margin denied him one last rebound to hit a double-double. Thompson managed an accurate night of shooting despite an overall lack of backcourt success against the Clippers, especially on defense, where they had no luck defending James Harden.
