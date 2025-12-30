Capela registered six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 13 minutes during Monday's 126-119 victory over Indiana.

Capela continues to play limited minutes, despite the fact Alperen Sengun remains out due to a calf injury. Although Capela's best is now behind him, an ankle injury to Steven Adams during Monday's game could potentially open up even more playing time for the veteran. If both Adams and Sengun are ruled out for Thursday's game against the Nets, Capela could have some limited streaming appeal for fantasy managers in need of a boost in rebounds and blocks.