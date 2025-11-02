Capela finished with four points (1-3 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 18 minutes during Saturday's 128-101 victory over the Celtics.

Capela logged a season-high 18 minutes, grabbing double-digit boards for the first time this season. Playing as the third-string center, Capela's time as a viable fantasy asset appears to have come to an end. Through five games, he is averaging just 4.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in 9.9 minutes per game.