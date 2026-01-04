Capela recorded eight points (4-8 FG, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and five steals across 27 minutes during Saturday's 110-104 loss to Dallas.

Capela had easily his best two-way performance of the season, taking advantage of the fact that Alperen Sengun left early due to an ankle injury. With Steven Adams (ankle) also unavailable, Capela is basically the last man standing when it comes to the center position. If both Sengun and Adams are to miss more time, Capela would become a viable target, even in standard leagues.