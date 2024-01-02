Brooks (oblique) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Nets.
Brooks will miss his fourth straight game Wednesday due to an oblique strain. Jae'Sean Tate and Cam Whitmore should continue to see extended minutes in his absence. Brooks' next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Minnesota.
