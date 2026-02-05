Rockets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Available to play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Finney-Smith (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Hornets.
After sitting out the front end of a back-to-back set, Finney-Smith will be good to go for this contest. The forward is averaging 15.5 minutes per game over his last five outings.
