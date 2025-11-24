Rockets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Ruled out for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Finney-Smith (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Suns.
Finney-Smith is still recovering from left ankle surgery he underwent in June and has yet to make his season debut. He can be considered week-to-week until the Rockets provide a timeline for his return to game action.
