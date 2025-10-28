Rockets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Won't play vs. Toronto
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Finney-Smith (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
Finney-Smith's debut with his new squad will remain on hold due to an ankle injury. The next chance for him to return to the floor will be Saturday against the Celtics.
