Landale is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Alperen Sengun (back) will be in street clothes Wednesday, resulting in Landale making the start. It'll be Landale's second start of the season. Expect Landale and Steven Adams to split most of the center work.
