Landale (illness) is out for Monday's game against the Knicks, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

Landale has been downgraded from doubtful to out due to an illness Monday, and he'll face a short turnaround if he wants to return for the second leg of Houston's back-to-back Tuesday against the Nets. With Alperen Sengun (calf) out against the Knicks as well, the Rockets are deploying a smaller starting frontcourt of Jae'Sean Tate and Tari Eason. That said, Steven Adams should still play a significant role off the bench against Karl-Anthony Towns.