Harris (ankle) won't play in Monday's Summer League game against the Hawks, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After logging 28 minutes during Sunday's 98-83 loss to the Pistons, Harris will take a seat for the second part of Houston's back-to-back due to an ankle injury. The Rockets could be exercising caution with the 28-year-old guard, who'll aim to get back into the lineup for Thursday's tilt against the Trail Blazers.