Harris notched 10 points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and seven rebounds in 21 minutes during Thursday's 133-115 preseason win over the Hawks.

After going 0-for-2 from deep in his first two exhibition appearances, Harris found his stroke from distance and notched his only double-digit scoring outing of the preseason. The two-way guard will spend most of his time in the G League, but with Fred VanVleet (knee) likely out for the season, Houston's backcourt depth is extremely shallow.