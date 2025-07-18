Harris finished with 14 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Thursday's 102-83 Summer League loss to the Trail Blazers.

Harris was one of the few bright spots in a blowout loss, leading his club on the boards. He struggled to find his groove from beyond the arc, but this was still a solid performance out of the 28-year-old, who missed Monday's Summer League action while tending to an ankle injury.