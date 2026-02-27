Sheppard is not in the Rockets' starting lineup against the Magic on Thursday,.

Sheppard was moved into the Rockets' starting lineup for Wednesday's 128-97 win over the Kings, and he put together a strong stat line with 28 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block and seven three-pointers over 32 minutes. However, the second-year pro will revert to a bench role for the second leg of Houston's back-to-back set due to the return of Amen Thompson, the latter of whom will join Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, Tari Eason and Jabari Smith in the starting five.