Sheppard ended Wednesday's 105-102 loss to the Clippers with 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 25 minutes.

With Fred VanVleet (knee) sidelined, Sheppard is locking down a big role in the backcourt during the first part of the season. The second-year guard has averaged 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals in 23.7 minutes per contest in his last 10 games, but he's shooting only 36.5 percent from the floor during this stretch.