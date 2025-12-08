Sheppard finished with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes during Saturday's 122-109 loss to the Mavericks.

Sheppard's fantasy appeal continues to leave a lot to be desired. Considering Alperen Sengun (illness) was out for a second straight game, Sheppard's fantasy managers were likely expecting much more. Over his last four outings, Sheppard is averaging 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 23.1 minutes per contest.