Sheppard posted 21 points (8-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 111-106 win over San Antonio.

Sheppard reminded everyone what he is capable of when afforded meaningful minutes, scoring at least 20 points for just the second time in the past 16 games. Trailing by as much as 16 points, Houston was able to turn the tables late, on the back of some fantastic play by Sheppard. While this was certainly a standout performance, fantasy managers are right to remain skeptical given the lack of trust from head coach Ime Udoka. If Sheppard was dropped in your league, he could be worth picking up, just in case this is the start of a turnaround.