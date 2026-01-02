Sheppard chipped in 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Thursday's 120-96 win over the Nets.

Sheppard can be volatile at times, but overall, he's been a solid fantasy asset for the Rockets. Across 31 regular-season games, he's averaging 13.5 points, 3.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.6 three-pointers in 25.9 minutes per contest.