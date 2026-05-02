Sheppard totaled 10 points (4-19 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one assist, two blocks and two steals over 36 minutes during Friday's 98-78 loss to the Lakers in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Sheppard struggled offensively during Friday's loss and only reached the double-digit points mark because of his shooting volume. He finished the series having averaged 12.2 points on just 30.7 percent shooting (including 29.6 percent from three on 9.0 3PA/G) along with 4.7 assists, 1.0 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 0.8 blocks over 32.2 minutes per contest. Sheppard saw his playing time increase shortly before and during the playoffs, but his role with the Rockets for the 2026-27 season could shrink due to the return of Fred VanVleet (knee).