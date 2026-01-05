Adams (ankle) is available and starting in Monday's game against the Suns, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Adams has missed two consecutive games with an ankle sprain, but he's good to go Monday. With Alperen Sengun (ankle) set to miss a few weeks, Adams could be set to start for the foreseeable future. Adams has averaged 6.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.7 minutes per game over seven outings as a starter this season, shooting 56.7 percent from the field.