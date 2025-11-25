default-cbs-image
Adams (ankle) will come off the bench in Monday's matchup with the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Adams will power through the ankle issue and should log his usual minutes, which will make it tough for Clint Capela to get into the rotation. Adams is averaging 6.0 points and 9.4 rebounds per game this season.

