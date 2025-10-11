Adams (rest) will be available for Tuesday's preseason game against the Pelicans, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Adams was rested for Wednesday's preseason game against Utah, but Rockets coach Ime Udoka is planning for his regulars to play in the final two preseason games. Adams and Clint Capela are likely to split the backup center duties this season, though there has been some talk of Alperen Sengun playing some power forward as well.