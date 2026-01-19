Head coach Ime Udoka told reporters after Sunday's 119-110 win over the Pelicans that Adams was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle, Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports reports.

"Sprained ankle. Lots of swelling already. Nothing broken," Udoka relayed to reporters following Sunday's win. Adams could put barely any weight after spraining his left ankle early in the first quarter and had to be helped to the locker room. He'll undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury, but if he were to miss extended time, then Clint Capela would be in line to step up into a larger role off the bench.