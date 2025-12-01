Adams closed with 13 points (2-4 FG, 9-10 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 17 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 129-101 victory over Utah.

After sitting out Wednesday's win over the Warriors due to a minor ankle injury, Adams was back in the lineup, although he remained on the second unit while the Rockets take a longer look at Reed Sheppard in the starting five. The veteran center's double-double was his third of the season in 15 games, and with Houston having won three straight road games with Sheppard as a starter, Adams could continue primarily coming off the bench for a while.