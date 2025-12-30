Adams has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Pacers due to a right ankle sprain, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports. He totaled eight points (3-4 FG, 2-6 FT), five rebounds and one block in 22 minutes prior to exiting.

Adams departed Monday's action in the third quarter, and after being evaluated further, Houston has decided to shut the big man down for the night. His availability for Thursday's game in Brooklyn is up in the air at this point.