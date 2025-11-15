Adams ended Friday's 140-116 win over the Trail Blazers with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 18 minutes.

Adams grabbed double-digit rebounds for the fourth time this season, and the first time in the past six games. After starting the season in the starting lineup, Adams has since settled back into a bench role, typically playing minutes in the mid-teens. At this point, he should be treated as a rebound streamer only.