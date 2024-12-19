Adams (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.
Adams exited Saturday's game after suffering a sprained left ankle, and the issue could keep him sidelined Thursday. With Alperen Sengun (knee) also questionable, Jock Landale and Jeff Green could see more action at the center spot.
