Adams (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Nets.

Adams sprained his right ankle during the Rockets' 126-119 win over the Pacers on Monday, finishing with eight points, five rebounds and one block over 22 minutes. The injury may not prevent the veteran center from missing any time, but if he is ruled out for Thursday's game, then Clint Capela, Jeff Green and Dorian Finney-Smith would be in line for more minutes.