Adams finished Monday's 110-102 victory over Dallas with four points (2-3 FG, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 23 minutes.

Adams grabbed at least eight rebounds for the fifth time in the past six games, while also adding a season-high four combined steals and blocks. It appears as though Houston is going to continue to shuffle its rotation based on the opposition, making Adams a tough sell in standard leagues. With that said, he is doing enough on most nights to be considered an elite streaming option for anyone needing rebounds.