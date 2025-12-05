Adams will start Friday's game against the Suns, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

Adams will step into the first unit due to the absence of Alperen Sengun (illness). In four starts this season, Adams is averaging 6.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 28.0 minutes. Friday night is the first leg of a back-to-back set, and Ime Udoka said pregame that Adams will be held out of Saturday's matchup with the Mavericks, per Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.