Adams ended with three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 FT) and seven rebounds over 26 minutes during Sunday's 103-89 loss to the Warriors in Game 7 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Adams had a strong series overall, but couldn't make a significant impact Sunday with the Rockets attempting to utilize a frontcourt-heavy rotation. Adams was used sparingly in the regular season, playing an average of 13.7 minutes per night in 58 appearances with 3.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Adams is likely to generate considerable interest from contending teams as a free agent this offseason.