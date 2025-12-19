Adams logged six points (2-10 FG, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Thursday's 133-128 overtime loss to the Pelicans.

Adams had a tough showing from the field, but he continues to be an elite source of rebounds with a sprinkle of defensive stats. Across 20 appearances, the center holds averages of 6.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks in 21.6 minutes per contest. That has him positioned just inside the top-200 for per-game value in nine-category formats.